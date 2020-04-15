Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,840. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

