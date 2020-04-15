U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.18.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

