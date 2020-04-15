Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

NYSE IEX opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.13. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

