Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,933 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Metlife were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after buying an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Metlife by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.