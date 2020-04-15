Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

