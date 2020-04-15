Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 13,323 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

