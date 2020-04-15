Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 689 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,283.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,913.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,858.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,344.07.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

