Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,691 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $21,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vector Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,249 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter worth $650,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 99,005 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VGR opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Vector Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. Vector Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on VGR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,121,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $1,433,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,070,250. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

