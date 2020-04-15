Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 4,800 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.9% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $73,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average of $138.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.