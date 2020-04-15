Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of BioTelemetry worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 145,371 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 165.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 78,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEAT. SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BioTelemetry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

