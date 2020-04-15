Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.64 Million Holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Independence Realty Trust worth $21,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

