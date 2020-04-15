Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Markel from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $800.00.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock opened at $943.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,020.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,132.78.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

