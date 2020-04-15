Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12,284.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,712,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,542,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,870,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,848 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,581,000 after purchasing an additional 170,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 923,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,844,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.13.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.