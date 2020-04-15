Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 287,948 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,948 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSS. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Kohl’s stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.81%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

