Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 122.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,283.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,913.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,858.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,344.07.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.