JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s 6th Largest Position

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.7% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $69,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

