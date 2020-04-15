Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,061 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $21,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AlarmCom by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 155,135 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AlarmCom by 2,963.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 124,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $29,436.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,678 shares of company stock worth $6,733,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

