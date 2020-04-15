United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of United States Steel worth $21,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United States Steel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after buying an additional 352,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United States Steel by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,457,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after buying an additional 241,406 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,864,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

