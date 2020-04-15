Ellevest Inc. Has $42,000 Stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $23,280,611,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,477,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,167,000 after buying an additional 184,175 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $89,740,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,561,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,298 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

