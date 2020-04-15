Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after buying an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,274,000 after buying an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after buying an additional 915,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after buying an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

