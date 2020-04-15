First Bank & Trust Purchases 1,626 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,448,000 after acquiring an additional 321,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 668,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.