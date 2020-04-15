Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 6,239 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,956.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

