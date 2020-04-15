Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Trading 10.7% Higher

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s stock price traded up 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.10, 36,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 653,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.27%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director George Stelljes III acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,475. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Novak sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $52,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

