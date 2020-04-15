Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.40 ($37.67) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €33.53 ($38.99).

SOW stock opened at €28.56 ($33.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.53. Software has a 52 week low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 52 week high of €35.03 ($40.73). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

