Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EBMT. Hovde Group started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $113.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

