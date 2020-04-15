E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. E.On has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.31 ($11.99).

FRA EOAN opened at €8.83 ($10.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €9.40 and its 200 day moving average is €9.53. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

