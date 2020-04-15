E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Barclays

Apr 15th, 2020

Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. E.On has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.31 ($11.99).

FRA EOAN opened at €8.83 ($10.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €9.40 and its 200 day moving average is €9.53. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

