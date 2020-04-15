Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Carnival in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $140.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. Carnival has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $56.04.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $14,365,830,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,268,000 after acquiring an additional 231,771 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $323,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,807,000 after acquiring an additional 189,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,877 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

