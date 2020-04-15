Investors Purchase High Volume of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Put Options (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,213 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 709% compared to the average daily volume of 150 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 245,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.46. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.76 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

