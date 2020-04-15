Traders Buy High Volume of NuVasive Put Options (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 470 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 770% compared to the typical volume of 54 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.88.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in NuVasive by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

