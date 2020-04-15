Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

