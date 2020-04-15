Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,263 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,607% compared to the average volume of 74 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Medifast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of MED stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.60. Medifast has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $159.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $170.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 62.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

