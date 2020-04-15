Investors Purchase Large Volume of SVB Financial Group Put Options (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,727 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,819% compared to the typical volume of 90 put options.

SIVB stock opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.33 and a 200-day moving average of $220.53. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,425 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

