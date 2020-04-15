Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teranga Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teranga Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$140.36 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGZ. Cormark raised Teranga Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.25.

Shares of TGZ opened at C$9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Teranga Gold has a one year low of C$2.97 and a one year high of C$10.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.44.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

