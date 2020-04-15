Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 46,357 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,357 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,938,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,995,000 after buying an additional 729,373 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,319.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after buying an additional 575,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. G.Research decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino bought 25,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,336,628.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.96 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,910.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

