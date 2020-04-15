Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 174,710 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 162.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,710 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 352,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.61.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.