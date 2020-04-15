Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.15 Million Stock Position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,490 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Qiagen worth $23,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Qiagen by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

Shares of QGEN opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.37. Qiagen NV has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

