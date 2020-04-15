Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) traded up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $11.95, 1,143,108 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,996,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The company has a market cap of $445.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 35.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,785,000 after acquiring an additional 103,714 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 639,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,421 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter.

About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

