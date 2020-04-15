Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,031,000 after acquiring an additional 879,996 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,144.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 251,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 231,400 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,849,000 after purchasing an additional 136,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 179,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 79,311 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $110.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $151.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.18.

In other news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

