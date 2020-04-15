Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Olin worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Olin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,776 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Olin by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 112,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

NYSE OLN opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

