Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.01 Million Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 988,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPWR. BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 1,028,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,865,159.75. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $42,095.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,561,685 shares of company stock worth $21,653,958 and have sold 59,577 shares worth $535,321. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

