Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after buying an additional 6,761,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,080,000 after buying an additional 155,988 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,443,000 after buying an additional 712,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

