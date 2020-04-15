Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $6,483,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

