Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Plains GP worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.85. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

In other Plains GP news, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,854.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong acquired 70,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 over the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

