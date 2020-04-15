IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $59,132,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Nomura cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.