Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 932 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $178,013.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

