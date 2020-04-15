Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,947 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

