Brokerages Expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. SB One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBBX shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SB One Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, CFO Adriano M. Duarte purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta purchased 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $36,652.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288 in the last ninety days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the first quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $172.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. SB One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

