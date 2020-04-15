$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra increased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. PPL has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PPL by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 105,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,277,000 after buying an additional 281,648 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PPL by 36.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 5.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Earnings History and Estimates for PPL (NYSE:PPL)

