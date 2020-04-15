WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) vs. DBS GRP HOLDING/S (NASDAQ:DBSDY) Financial Contrast

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get DBS GRP HOLDING/S alerts:

This table compares DBS GRP HOLDING/S and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS GRP HOLDING/S 31.16% 12.48% 1.12% WSFS Financial 20.98% 10.10% 1.52%

This table compares DBS GRP HOLDING/S and WSFS Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS GRP HOLDING/S $15.04 billion 2.32 $4.69 billion $7.23 7.56 WSFS Financial $709.20 million 1.79 $148.81 million $3.74 6.65

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial. WSFS Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBS GRP HOLDING/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and WSFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS GRP HOLDING/S 1 3 1 0 2.00 WSFS Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

WSFS Financial has a consensus price target of $42.92, suggesting a potential upside of 72.56%. Given WSFS Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than DBS GRP HOLDING/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of DBS GRP HOLDING/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays an annual dividend of $3.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats DBS GRP HOLDING/S on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers stock trading and Islamic banking services. The company operates approximately 280 branches across 18 markets. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of March 1, 2019, it operated 76 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.