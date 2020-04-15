Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $80.32.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura decreased their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

